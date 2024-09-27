6,349 Shares in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the first quarter worth $590,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Taylor Devices Price Performance

Shares of TAYD opened at $61.92 on Friday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $218.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

