78,300 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,056,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.64 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

