8,101 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 330,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on STC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.20. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In related news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.