Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 910 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,129,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $191.16 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.