Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Down 27.9% in September

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ABLV stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Able View Global has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

