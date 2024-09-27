Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Down 27.9% in September

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Able View Global Price Performance
ABLV stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Able View Global has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.
Able View Global Company Profile
