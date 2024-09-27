Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 0.6 %
AXDX stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.62.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
