Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 0.6 %

AXDX stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.26% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also

