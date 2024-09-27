ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ADF Group stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. ADF Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

