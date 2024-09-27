ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
ADF Group Stock Performance
ADF Group stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. ADF Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.
About ADF Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.