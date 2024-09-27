ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $19.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at $36,436,552.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,382,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 447,743 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 575,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

