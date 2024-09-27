Adrian J. G. Coates Sells 105,000 Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX) Stock

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Free Report) insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,713.98).

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of THX opened at GBX 18.66 ($0.25) on Friday. Thor Explorations Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.25 ($0.27). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.26. The firm has a market cap of £122.42 million, a P/E ratio of 462.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

