Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 34,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of ADN stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.15.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($10.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.25% and a negative net margin of 1,469.38%.
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
