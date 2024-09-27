Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading Down 4.3%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 557,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 757,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Adventus Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
