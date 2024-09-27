Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Adventus Mining Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
