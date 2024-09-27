Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 558,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Adyen Trading Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Adyen has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADYEY. Citigroup raised shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

