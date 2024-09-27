AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $194.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 132.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after buying an additional 179,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $9,784,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.