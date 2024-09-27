Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Up 8.2%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 224,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 303,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $184.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,399.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.27%. Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 49,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $126,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,204,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

