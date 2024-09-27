AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in AGCO by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

