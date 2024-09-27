AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in September

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of AGFMF opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

