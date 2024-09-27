AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.22. 10,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 3,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.
AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.
