Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.51 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.