Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $109.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $114.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,902.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,902.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at $85,441,345.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,543 shares of company stock worth $3,790,212. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 820,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 1,861.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $21,039,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $16,546,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

