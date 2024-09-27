Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 219,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agrify Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Agrify has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

