Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 7,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Air New Zealand Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

About Air New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.