Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.93

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and traded as low as $49.65. Aker ASA shares last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 505 shares.

Aker ASA Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

