AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.44

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as high as C$1.47. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 7,123 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKT.A

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 2.1 %

About AKITA Drilling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.97.

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.