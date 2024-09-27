AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.44

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as high as C$1.47. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 7,123 shares traded.
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
