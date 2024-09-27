Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance
Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.
Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.90%.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander & Baldwin
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.