Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF) Shares Up 2.2%

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTC:ALBHF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.47. 9,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 4,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Company Profile

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, and healthcare and digital services businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and various other health-related products through its online stores on Tmall.com and offline pharmacy outlets to business-to-customer and business-to-business customers; and pharmaceutical products, medical devices and healthcare products, health food, adult and family planning products, contact lenses, and medical and healthcare services through its e-commerce platform.

