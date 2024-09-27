Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $95.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $96.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

