Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Almacenes Éxito worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter worth about $42,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Almacenes Éxito by 9,647.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 9,961,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,422,000 after buying an additional 9,859,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Almacenes Éxito by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 10,025,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,487,000 after buying an additional 996,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

NYSE EXTO opened at $4.16 on Friday. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Almacenes Éxito ( NYSE:EXTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0113 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

About Almacenes Éxito

(Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.