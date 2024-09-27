Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $274.57 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $287.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,446,733. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

