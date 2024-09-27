ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.66. Approximately 67,164 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $821.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,867,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

