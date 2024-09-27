Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alset Stock Performance

AEI stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Alset has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.27.

About Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 56.77% and a negative net margin of 620.33%.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

