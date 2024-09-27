Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,050,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,134,800,000 after acquiring an additional 263,238 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock worth $1,220,129,922. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

