Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,050,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,134,800,000 after acquiring an additional 263,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $191.16 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,129,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

