American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
American Aires Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. American Aires has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.31.
American Aires Company Profile
