American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.07

American Business Bank shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and traded as high as $37.70. American Business Bank shares last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 1,824 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.71.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.73 million during the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

