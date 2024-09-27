American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,935 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $2,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3,651.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

DHIL stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.53 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

