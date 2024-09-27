American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 85,102 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $116.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

