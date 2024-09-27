American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,300 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,252,174 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

SVM opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.34. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.