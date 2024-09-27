American Century Companies Inc. Buys 23,033 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,646,000 after buying an additional 136,080 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,442,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after buying an additional 57,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $73,160,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.