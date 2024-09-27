American Century Companies Inc. Buys 27,046 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.79% of JAKKS Pacific worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,355,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAKK. StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Small Cap Consu upgraded JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

