American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,274 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Materion by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Materion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.18. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Materion’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

