American Century Companies Inc. Buys 6,927 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 614.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 205.1% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $773,000.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDS opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.