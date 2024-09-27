American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $6,656,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $4,490,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,698,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,063,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.04 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $99,586.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,383 shares of company stock worth $3,519,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.