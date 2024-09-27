American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 183,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 333,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after acquiring an additional 432,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

SAGE stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $431.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

