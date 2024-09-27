American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 6,842.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 973,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959,271 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Super Group were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of Super Group by 482.7% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,311,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,032 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Super Group by 318.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Super Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,118 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Super Group Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:SGHC opened at $3.47 on Friday. Super Group Limited has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Super Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $446.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Super Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.