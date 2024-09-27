American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 54.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $146.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day moving average is $128.01.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

