American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of FinVolution Group worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 317,682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 306,903 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 580.1% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 213,242 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 124,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:FINV opened at $5.92 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.43.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.00%.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

