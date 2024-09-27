American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of BRF worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in BRF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRFS

BRF Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.