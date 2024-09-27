American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of First of Long Island worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth about $3,522,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 6.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLIC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $282.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at First of Long Island

In related news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $2,116,239.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

