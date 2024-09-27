American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,271 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 60.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $237.33 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $149.19 and a one year high of $278.38. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average of $219.47.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

